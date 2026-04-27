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Archer to Keep Providing Well Services to Equinor Under New Extension

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(Credit: Archer)
(Credit: Archer)

Oilfield services firm Archer has secured a three-year contract extension from Equinor for wireline and intervention services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The extension builds on an integrated wireline contract originally awarded in 2021 and provides continued operational visibility.

The contract has a total value of about $320.8 million (NOK 3 billion), with roughly half attributed to Archer and the remainder to its alliance partners.

“This contract extension reflects the strong and long-standing relationship we have built with Equinor. We are pleased to continue supporting Equinor’s operations and consider this agreement strategically important for Archer. It provides long-term visibility to our business, reinforces the strength of our alliance model, and demonstrates the trust placed in our people, technology, and service quality,” said Dag Skindlo, Chief Executive Officer of Archer.

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