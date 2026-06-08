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Equinor Picks IKM Ocean Design for Atlantis Subsea Pipeline FEED Study

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© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock
© Old Man Stocker / Adobe Stock

IKM Ocean Design has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by Equinor for the Atlantis pipeline system, advancing plans for development of the Atlantis gas and condensate discovery in the Norwegian North Sea.

Atlantis was discovered in 2020 and is located about 17 km south of the Kvitebjørn field. The development concept is based on a subsea tie-back to existing infrastructure at Kvitebjørn.

Under the contract, IKM Ocean Design will deliver a FEED study covering the full pipeline system and associated subsea infrastructure. The scope includes engineering and design of a production pipeline system, a monoethylene glycol (MEG) injection pipeline, infield umbilicals and risers connected to existing facilities at Kvitebjørn.

The award follows IKM Ocean Design's completion of the Atlantis Pipeline Concept Definition Study between 2025 and 2026 and provides continuity for the project team as the field development progresses.

The Atlantis development is one of several subsea tie-back projects being pursued by Equinor in the North Sea, using existing infrastructure to support a cost-efficient development concept.

IKM Ocean Design said the project will draw on its subsea and pipeline engineering experience, including work on high-pressure, high-temperature developments in the North Sea.

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Equinor on Atlantis. This FEED scope demonstrates our capability to deliver fully integrated pipeline engineering solutions - from routing and mechanical design to installation and protection strategies - ensuring a safe, efficient and cost-optimized field development,” said Anderson da Nova, Area Manager Oil & Gas at IKM Ocean Design.

Subsea Pipelines North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Subsea Tiebacks

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