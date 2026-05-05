Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil Greenlights Petrobras’ Unitization Deals for Santos Basin Fields

Published

P-68 FPSO (Credit: Archive/Seatrium - formerly Sembcorp Marine)
P-68 FPSO (Credit: Archive/Seatrium - formerly Sembcorp Marine)

Petrobras has confirmed that Brazil’s oil regulator approved production individualization agreements for the Sururu and Berbigão shared reservoirs in the Santos Basin, with the agreements taking effect on May 1.

Petrobras was notified by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) on April 30 regarding the approval of the agreements, which define the interests of each party and the rules governing joint development and production operations.

The reservoirs are part of the BM-S-11A concession, operated by Petrobras with a 42.5% stake, alongside Shell with 25%, TotalEnergies with 22.5% and Petrogal with 10%, as well as an adjacent Transfer of Rights contract fully held by Petrobras with a 100% interest.

Both fields have been producing since 2019 through the FPSO P-68, which has a capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil per day, Petrobras said.

The agreements apply to reservoirs that extend beyond concession boundaries and require coordinated development under ANP regulations.

Petrobras said financial settlement of costs and revenues related to production prior to the agreements taking effect will be subject to negotiation between the companies.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: BP)

BP Sets 2027 Timeline for Bumerangue Appraisal off Brazil
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

BP Inks Deal with Venezuela to Develop Offshore Gas Fields
Illustration (Credit: Eni)

Eni Signs Deal with Venezuela to Relaunch Junin-5 Heavy...
© lazyllama / Adobe Stock

Brazil Eyes Oil Windfall to Fund Fuel Tax Cuts

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

SMD Electrifies Their QTrencher ROVs

SMD Electrifies Their QTrenche

Current News

ADNOC Drilling Finalizes MB Petroleum JV, Expands Regional Fleet

ADNOC Drilling Finalizes MB Pe

Reach Subsea Closing In On Multi-Year IMR Services Deal

Reach Subsea Closing In On Mul

COSL Drilling’s Semi-Sub Rig to Stay on Duty with Vår Energi

COSL Drilling’s Semi-Sub Rig t

Brazil Greenlights Petrobras’ Unitization Deals for Santos Basin Fields

Brazil Greenlights Petrobras’

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine