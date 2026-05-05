Norway Adds 70 Offshore Blocks in New Oil And Gas Licensing Round

Norway’s Ministry of Energy has launched the APA 2026 licensing round, expanding available exploration acreage on the Norwegian continental shelf by 70 blocks across the North Sea, Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea.

The Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) system covers mature exploration regions and provides oil companies with predictable access to acreage, the ministry said.

The expansion includes acreage previously nominated for the 26th licensing round in 2025, which will not be held in 2026, the ministry said.

Applications for APA 2026 are due by September 1, with awards expected in early 2027.

“Norway’s oil and gas industry is vital to Norway and to Europe. Today, the Government is announcing new exploration acreage in APA in order to further develop the petroleum sector, so that it can continue to create substantial value for society, provide the basis for good jobs throughout the country, safeguard our common welfare, and contribute to Europe’s energy security and safety,” said Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway’s Prime Minister.

“Annual licensing rounds and good, stable and predictable framework conditions are essential to achieving the objectives of Norway’s petroleum policy. This is why today’s announcement, and the related expansion of the APA area are important. It is important that the industry also seek new, larger opportunities in these areas in the time ahead. Not instead of exploration near existing infrastructure, but in addition to it,” added Terje Aasland, Norway’s Minister of Energy.