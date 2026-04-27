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Equinor Gets Clearance for Drilling Ops in Barents Sea

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Transocean Enabler drilling rig (Credit: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)
Transocean Enabler drilling rig (Credit: Jan Arne Wold / Equinor)

Equinor has secured a permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) to drill a wildcat well in the Barents Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 7220/5-EC-2 H in production license 532.

The license is operated by Equinor with 46.3%, with partners Vår Energi holding 30% and Petoro the remaining 23.7%.

The drilling operation will be done using Transocean’s Transocean Enabler rig.

Transocean Enabler is a semi-submersible rig of CAT D (GVA 4000 NCS) type, built at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea in 2016.

Industry News Activity Europe Barents Sea Oil and Gas

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