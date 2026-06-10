PXGEO Secures Equinor Deal for Autonomous Subsea Inspection Trials

PXGEO has signed a one-year framework agreement with Equinor to conduct autonomous subsea inspection trials using Saab's Sabertooth Underwater Intervention Drone (UID) technology.

The agreement will see the companies test and verify autonomous inspection capabilities, including validation of autonomous behaviors for offshore inspection operations.

The first call-off under the agreement is already underway nearshore in Norway. During the trial, the Sabertooth vehicle will autonomously dock and inspect subsea infrastructure in autonomous underwater vehicle mode using onboard sonar and cameras.

The project marks PXGEO's first commercial contract in the autonomous subsea inspection segment.

“This is our first commercial contract in autonomous subsea inspection and the right partner and platform to do it with,” said Peter Erkers, Head of Strategy at PXGEO.

PXGEO said the trials represent its first step into a market where unmanned operations are increasingly becoming standard practice.