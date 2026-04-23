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Well-Safe Solutions Nets North Sea Decom Deal with Apache

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(Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)
(Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)

Well-Safe Solutions has secured a multi-year contract with Apache North Sea to decommission platform and subsea wells in the Forties Field.

Work is set to begin in 2026, with Well-Safe leading project management, engineering and offshore delivery of the decommissioning program.

The company said the contract is expected to support hundreds of jobs in Aberdeen.

“This contract award is exciting news for our business and for the wider economy, sending a powerful signal to the supply chain and helping to secure critical talent and resources. Today’s announcement is undoubtably a huge moment for our business and our industry, however, it comes at a particularly difficult time for our sector when we are hopeful of retaining the talent and capability that we have in the North Sea,” said Phil Milton, Chief Executive of Well-Safe Solutions.

“Building on decades of successful production from one of the North Sea’s cornerstone assets, Apache is focused on maximising late-life asset value, reducing risk, and delivering a safe, efficient and disciplined transition into decommissioning,” addedDonald Martin, Vice President, Decommissioning at Apache.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Oil and Gas

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