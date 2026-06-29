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Equinor All Set for Drilling Ops in North Sea

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(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 30/8-7 S in production license 190. Equinor is the operator of the license with 50% stake, while its partners Petoro and TotalEnergies hold 40% and 10% working interests, respectively.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible drilling rig, formerly known as Deepsea Bollsta.

Built in 2019, the rig is of an enhanced and extended CS 60 E harsh environment design. It is suitable for operations in both benign and harsh environments and at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Inspection & Repair & Maintenance LNG Renewables

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