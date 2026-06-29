Equinor All Set for Drilling Ops in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 30/8-7 S in production license 190. Equinor is the operator of the license with 50% stake, while its partners Petoro and TotalEnergies hold 40% and 10% working interests, respectively.

The drilling operation will be conducted with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Bergen semi-submersible drilling rig, formerly known as Deepsea Bollsta.

Built in 2019, the rig is of an enhanced and extended CS 60 E harsh environment design. It is suitable for operations in both benign and harsh environments and at water depths of up to 3,000 meters.