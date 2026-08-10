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Wild Well Control, Oil Spill Response Alliance to Dissolve

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Wild Well Control has provided formal notice to conclude its Strategic Alliance Agreement with Oil Spill Response (Capping) Limited (OSRL), originally established in July 2020. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the alliance will formally end on November 4, 2026, following a three-month transition period.

The Strategic Alliance was formed to give OSRL members without a Master Services Agreement with Wild Well collaborative access to Wild Well's subsea well control planning and engineering expertise, including capping stack engineering, source control emergency response planning, and related well control services. As the alliance concludes, Wild Well thanks OSRL for its collaboration over the past several years and wishes the organization continued success.

What this means for clients and industry partners:

  • Wild Well Control's full suite of well control, source control, capping stack, and engineering services remains fully available, without interruption, directly through Wild Well.
  • Clients with an existing Equipment Access Agreement (EAA) with Wild Well Control – WellCONTAINED are unaffected; equipment access continues to be governed solely by each client's individual EAA.
  • Following the conclusion of the alliance, OSRL will no longer represent, reference, or make use of the Wild Well Control name or brand in connection with services offered to its members.

Technology People Drilling Subsea Industry News Activity Oil Spill Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel Well Operations Decommissioning Deepwater FPSO Workover

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