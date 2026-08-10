Wild Well Control, Oil Spill Response Alliance to Dissolve

Wild Well Control has provided formal notice to conclude its Strategic Alliance Agreement with Oil Spill Response (Capping) Limited (OSRL), originally established in July 2020. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the alliance will formally end on November 4, 2026, following a three-month transition period.

The Strategic Alliance was formed to give OSRL members without a Master Services Agreement with Wild Well collaborative access to Wild Well's subsea well control planning and engineering expertise, including capping stack engineering, source control emergency response planning, and related well control services. As the alliance concludes, Wild Well thanks OSRL for its collaboration over the past several years and wishes the organization continued success.

What this means for clients and industry partners: