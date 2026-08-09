Angola Adds to Drilling Success in Block 24.

Angola’s National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), the National Concessionaire, and Sonangol Exploração & Produção, as Operator of Block 24, have announced the successful completion of drilling and testing operations of the Katambi-2 appraisal well, located in Block 24 of the Benguela Basin.

Drilled at a distance of 1.3 kilometers from the Katambi-1 well, the Katambi-2 well traversed two productive intervals, with a total thickness of approximately 331 meters, confirming the existence of good quality reservoirs, with an average porosity between 9% and 12% and good permeability, superior to that recorded in the Katambi-1 well, drilled in 2014/2015.

Initial tests recorded a stabilized production of 41 MMscfd (Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day) of gas and 1,160 BBL/d (barrels per day) of condensate, with no presence of water or H₂S (hydrogen sulfide), reinforcing the economic viability of developing the discovery and its potential contribution to optimizing national production.

A preliminary assessment of the test results indicated that the well has the potential to produce more than 100 MMscfd.



