TechnipFMC Delivers Critical Equipment for Suriname Project

The GranMorgu Project offshore of Suriname continues to make strong progress, reports TechnipFMC, with the delivery of critical subsea equipment supporting the next phase of execution.

“The departure of the first drilling equipment and the successful installation of key FPSO connection components demonstrate the impact of early collaboration, standardized engineering and disciplined execution,” said the company. “Together with TotalEnergies, we are helping bring one of Suriname's most significant offshore developments closer to production.”

GranMorgu is a deep offshore oil project located 150 kilometers off the coast of Suriname operated by TotalEnergies. The project’s Sapakara and Krabdagu fields contain recoverable reserves estimated at nearly 760 million barrels. Commissioning is expected in 2028.

STS joint venture, formed by SBM Offshore and Technip Energies, and TotalEnergies EP Suriname have already signed an agreement with French company Beyond the Sea to evaluate wind-assisted kite traction towing for the GranMorgu FPSO.



