Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TechnipFMC Delivers Critical Equipment for Suriname Project

Published

Source: TechnipFMC
Source: TechnipFMC

The GranMorgu Project offshore of Suriname continues to make strong progress, reports TechnipFMC, with the delivery of critical subsea equipment supporting the next phase of execution.

“The departure of the first drilling equipment and the successful installation of key FPSO connection components demonstrate the impact of early collaboration, standardized engineering and disciplined execution,” said the company. “Together with TotalEnergies, we are helping bring one of Suriname's most significant offshore developments closer to production.”

GranMorgu is a deep offshore oil project located 150 kilometers off the coast of Suriname operated by TotalEnergies. The project’s Sapakara and Krabdagu fields contain recoverable reserves estimated at nearly 760 million barrels. Commissioning is expected in 2028.

STS joint venture, formed by SBM Offshore and Technip Energies, and TotalEnergies EP Suriname have already signed an agreement with French company Beyond the Sea to evaluate wind-assisted kite traction towing for the GranMorgu FPSO.

Offshore Activity Crude Oil Suriname

Related Offshore News

Wouter Pattynama. © Lloyd's Register

Wouter Pattynama Appointed as LR Executive Client...
© Awais / Adobe Stock

Oil Climbs as Hormuz Transit Plan Raises Fresh Concerns
© Adobe Stock/NBLX

RWE, Trump Reach $1.22b agreement to Cancel Offshore Wind...
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Clear Key US Regulatory Merger Hurdle

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine