First Turbine Up and Running at 960MW German Offshore Wind Farm

The first wind turbine on EnBW’s He Dreiht offshore wind farm, the largest offshore wind farm in Germany, has generated the first kilowatt-hour of electricity and fed it into the grid

EnBW has so far built 27 out of a total of 64 wind turbines, which are all set to be commissioned by summer 2026.

A single rotation of the rotor on the Vestas-built 15 MW wind turbine is enough to supply the equivalent of four households with electricity for a day.

At a hub height of 142 meters, the rotor with a diameter of 236 meters sweeps through an area of 43,742 square meters per revolution – equivalent to the area of six football fields.

EnBW completed the internal wind farm cabling that connects all of the EnBW He Dreiht wind turbines in August. The wind farm’s internal cabling was also connected to the converter platform, which is managed by the transmission system operator TenneT.

With its 960 MW capacity, He Dreiht is capable of generating enough electricity to meet the needs of around 1.1 million households. The wind farm is being built about 85 kilometers northwest of Borkum and 110 kilometers west of Heligoland without state funding.

A partner consortium made up of Allianz Capital Partners, AIP and Norges Bank Investment Management owns 49.9%of the shares in He Dreiht.

“The first kilowatt-hour produced by our He Dreiht offshore wind farm marks a significant milestone for EnBW. Boasting a total output of 960 megawatts, He Dreiht is currently Germany’s largest offshore wind farm and a stunning example of how we are shaping the future of sustainable energy. EnBW has been planning, building and operating offshore wind farms in Germany and Europe for over 15 years, playing a key role in helping to meet Germany’s climate change mitigation targets,” said Peter Heydecker, EnBW Board Member for Sustainable Generation Infrastructure.