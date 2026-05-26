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Well-Safe Expands Into Well Operatorship with First UK North Sea Job

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(Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)
(Credit: Well-Safe Solutions)

Well-Safe Solutions has secured its first contract to provide full well operatorship and asset execution services for an unnamed client in the UK North Sea.

The contract expands the company’s service offering into integrated well lifecycle services, combining owned assets, engineering and operational execution under a single contract.

Under the agreement, Well-Safe Solutions will manage the decommissioning project from planning through execution, including subsurface analysis, well design engineering, rig provision and support vessel services.

Rig operations will be carried out by the Well-Safe Defender, an enhanced pacesetter semi-submersible rig configured for midwater environments and complex subsurface conditions. The rig is scheduled to mobilize in June 2026 before moving directly to another contract in the Northern North Sea.

The award marks the fourth major North Sea decommissioning contract secured by Well-Safe Solutions this year.

“It has always been our plan to position the business to be able to fulfil the role of Well Operator for our customers and we are grateful for the opportunity to do so under this new contract. This contract, and the well operator appointment, recognizes our credentials as a cost and schedule efficient partner with an outstanding safety record.

“With our market-leading assets, technical expertise and project management capabilities, we are ideally positioned to provide full Well Operatorship responsibility in the North Sea,” said Phil Milton, CEO, Well-Safe Solutions.

Well-Safe said the move comes as availability of mobile offshore drilling units in the region tightens, with only seven semi-submersible rigs currently operating in or near the North Sea, many already committed to long-term work.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Rigs Oil and Gas

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