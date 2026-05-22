Unity Wins North Sea Decom Contracts, Expands Overseas

Unity has secured more than $8 million (£6 million) in new contracts, including a multi-million-dollar North Sea well decommissioning project, as the Aberdeen-based well integrity specialist expands internationally.

The company said the North Sea contract with a global operator covers plugging and abandonment services, including equipment supply, with inspection work already underway.

Unity also secured three contract extensions, two master service agreements with oilfield service firms and a 15-well thru-tubing services contract linked to its well intervention technology portfolio.

The company said it has invested 1.8 million pounds in specialist technologies aimed at supporting integrated well integrity and abandonment services.

Unity added that it plans to hire 17 employees this year and has made several senior appointments, including Gillian King as Sales Director, Catherine Bain as Finance Director, Aimée Tennant as Head of Marketing and Francis Newbatt as Technical Sales Manager.

The company is also expanding in the Asia-Pacific region, with Stuart Slater relocating from Aberdeen to Perth, Australia, to lead regional operations.

Unity said it has already secured initial projects supporting mature offshore assets in Australia and Malaysia.

“This has been a landmark phase of progression and uplift for Unity and I’m exceptionally proud of the results our team have delivered.

“We have made significant investment in our technology portfolio to ensure we can provide operators with assurance of well integrity from production to abandonment, and we are now turning our attention firmly to international growth.

“We recognised the opportunity to take that expertise global. APAC is a key market and we are already seeing strong early traction, with plans to expand our in-country capability over the coming year,” said Gary Smart, CEO of Unity.

Unity is part of the FrontRow Energy Technology Group and operates from offices in Aberdeen, Great Yarmouth, Esbjerg, Houston and Perth.