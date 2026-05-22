Denmark Receives Offshore Wind Bids as Tender Scheme Rebounds

Denmark has received bids for two offshore wind areas in the North Sea and Kattegat designated for at least 1.8 GW of offshore wind capacity, the Danish Energy Agency has informed.

The bids cover the Nordsøen Midt (Central North Sea) and Hesselø offshore wind areas. The deadline for submissions expired on May 20, 2026.

The projects are being tendered under a state support scheme guaranteeing offshore wind developers a fixed electricity price, with net payout caps of $2.4 billion (DKK 15.7 billion) for Nordsøen Midt and $3.4 billion (DKK 21.9 billion) for Hesselø.

The Danish Energy Agency said it would now evaluate the submitted bids, without revealing the identities bidders, with final results expected no later than January 2027.

A third offshore wind tender for the Nordsøen Syd (Southern North Sea) area, with minimum planned capacity of 1 GW, is scheduled to open in autumn 2028.

Green Power Denmark said the bid submissions marked an important recovery for the Danish offshore wind sector following failed tenders in late 2024.

“It has been a critical year and a half since the failed offshore wind tender in December 2024, so this tender is a much-needed success. The upcoming offshore wind farms will deliver large amounts of green electricity that we need to power our electric society,” said Kristian Jensen, CEO of Green Power Denmark.

The industry group noted the two offshore wind farms would increase Denmark’s offshore wind capacity by around 70% compared with current levels before the Thor offshore wind farm enters operation.

Developers offering the lowest guaranteed electricity price will win the right to build the projects, which are expected to begin supplying power in the early 2030s.

Green Power Denmark said the Danish Energy Agency must also assess whether winning bidders are eligible to invest in Denmark and whether they receive foreign state subsidies.

“I expect the upcoming offshore wind farms to provide a boost to the Danish wind industry. Thousands of employees in industry, service companies, and ports will benefit from the investments,” Jensen added.