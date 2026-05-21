Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DeepOcean Lines Up North Sea FPSO Decom Job

Published

(Credit: DeepOcean)
(Credit: DeepOcean)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been engaged to support the subsea decommissioning and disconnection of an undisclosed floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit currently located in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes hydrocarbon and chemical injection flushing, isolation and disconnection of subsea trees, manifolds and pipeline infrastructure, disconnection of risers and dynamic umbilical, riser and mooring chain severance and recovery, and FPSO sail away and tow to shore.

The project will be managed and executed by DeepOcean’s operations in Aberdeen. The company’s U.K. team brings significant decommissioning experience, including work on similar subsea infrastructure and FPSO removal projects on the UK continental shelf.

“Execution will build on the methodologies and proprietary tooling that was pioneered at the disconnection of the Gryphon Alpha FPSO last year, enabling the full scope to be delivered entirely without the use of divers. This a testimony to the team’s successful delivery of decommission scopes in the region,” said Gary Scott, Commercial Director for DeepOcean’s EMEA region.

For the Gryphon recycling project, DeepOcean was recently recognized with the ‘Best Safety Improvement Award’, together with TotalEnergies 's Gryphon decommissioning team, for achievements that have positively contributed to the health, safety, sustainability, and environmental performance across all TotalEnergies U.K. sites in 2025.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity FPSO Europe Decommissioning Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Troll is one of the fields located near the discoveries in the Ringvei Vest area (Credit: Jan Arne Wold and Elisabeth Sahl / Equinor)

Equinor and Aker BP Swap Stakes in Norwegian Offshore...
Shelf Drilling Winner jack-up rig (Credit: ADES, formerly Shelf Drilling)

ADES Extends North Sea Rig Contract to Three-Year Term
Davy gas field (Credit: Perenco)

Perenco Brings Davy Gas Field in North Sea Back to Life
(Credit: North Star)

North Star Nets Multi-Year North Sea Safety Vessel...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BV M&O: More than Just Classification

BV M&O: More than Just Classif

Current News

Weatherford Wins Deepwater Completions Contract off Nigeria

Weatherford Wins Deepwater Com

QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil Explore Cyprus Gas Exports via Egypt’s Infrastructure

QatarEnergy, ExxonMobil Explor

EnerMech Teams Up with Optilift for Smart Offshore Crane Ops

EnerMech Teams Up with Optilif

Wood Secures Subsea Design Scope on QatarEnergy’s Bul Hanine Redevelopment

Wood Secures Subsea Design Sco

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine