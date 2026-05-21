DeepOcean Lines Up North Sea FPSO Decom Job

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been engaged to support the subsea decommissioning and disconnection of an undisclosed floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit currently located in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes hydrocarbon and chemical injection flushing, isolation and disconnection of subsea trees, manifolds and pipeline infrastructure, disconnection of risers and dynamic umbilical, riser and mooring chain severance and recovery, and FPSO sail away and tow to shore.

The project will be managed and executed by DeepOcean’s operations in Aberdeen. The company’s U.K. team brings significant decommissioning experience, including work on similar subsea infrastructure and FPSO removal projects on the UK continental shelf.

“Execution will build on the methodologies and proprietary tooling that was pioneered at the disconnection of the Gryphon Alpha FPSO last year, enabling the full scope to be delivered entirely without the use of divers. This a testimony to the team’s successful delivery of decommission scopes in the region,” said Gary Scott, Commercial Director for DeepOcean’s EMEA region.

For the Gryphon recycling project, DeepOcean was recently recognized with the ‘Best Safety Improvement Award’, together with TotalEnergies 's Gryphon decommissioning team, for achievements that have positively contributed to the health, safety, sustainability, and environmental performance across all TotalEnergies U.K. sites in 2025.