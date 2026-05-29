DEME to Install Japan’s First 15MW Offshore Wind Turbines

DEME, through its Japanese joint venture Japan Offshore Marine (JOM), has secured a contract for the Oga–Katagami–Akita Offshore Wind Project, covering engineering work and vessel charter services for the offshore installation of 21 wind turbines.

The contract forms part of an agreement between Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy and Penta-Ocean Construction.

JOM will install 21 Vestas V236-15 MW turbines, marking the first deployment of 15 MW-class wind turbines in Japan and the first application of turbines of this size outside Europe, excluding China.

Installation work will be carried out by the jack-up offshore transport and installation vessel Sea Challenger, which is expected to sail under the Japanese flag when offshore operations begin. Offshore installation activities are scheduled for the second half of 2027.

Tokyo-based JOM is a joint venture between Penta-Ocean Construction and DEME, combining offshore wind installation expertise with local execution capabilities to support the development of Japan’s offshore wind sector.

The contract further strengthens DEME’s presence in Japan and supports its strategy of building a locally anchored offshore wind installation capability in the country.

According to DEME, its share of the contract has a value of up to $58 million (€50 million).

“We are honored to contribute to the Oga–Katagami–Akita Offshore Wind Project. This marks an important step forward for Japan’s offshore wind development. The project is the result of close cooperation, mutual trust, and a shared long-term vision among all of the partners involved.

“By combining international expertise with strong local collaboration, Japan Offshore Marine is committed to supporting the sustainable growth of offshore wind energy in Japan,” said Akihiko Togo, CEO of Japan Offshore Marine.

“This first contract confirms the fact that Japan Offshore Marine has become fully operational and is well-positioned to onboard larger-scale offshore wind projects in Japan.

“The deployment of Sea Challenger for the installation of 15 MW-class turbines demonstrates the strength of our approach, bringing together proven installation expertise, dedicated assets, and strong local partnerships,” added Frank Jonckheere, General Manager Asia-Pacific - Offshore Energy - DEME.