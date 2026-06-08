deugro Expands Offshore Wind Leadership Team

Danish logistics specialist deugro has appointed Daniel Kjær as Vice President, Global Wind Renewable Energy, effective June 1, 2026.

Based in Aarhus, Denmark, Kjær will be responsible for further developing and executing deugro’s global offshore wind strategy.

In the newly announced role, Kjær will oversee global offshore wind business development while helping strengthen and expand the company’s wind chartering solutions and broader service offering. The position is intended to connect commercial development with operational execution across deugro’s teams and regions.

deugro specializes in project freight forwarding and turnkey logistics solutions for a range of industries, with a focus on complex and large-scale project cargo transportation.

“It’s a great opportunity to build on the strong foundation we have already established within offshore wind and chartering. I look forward to working closely with our teams across regions to further develop our offering and ensure we are well positioned to support our clients in an increasingly complex market,” Kjær said.

“Daniel has already played a key role in building our position within offshore wind and chartering, and this step reflects both his impact and the strategic importance of these areas for deugro’s future. I am confident that, together with the team, he will further strengthen our position and continue building a scalable and competitive GWRE platform,” added Kasper Heiselberg, President, Global Wind Renewable Energy at deugro.