RWE Inks Long-Term PPA with Breedon for UK Offshore Wind Farm

RWE has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Breedon Group to supply renewable electricity from its wind portfolio to the construction materials company’s operations in UK.

Under the deal, RWE will provide around 70 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, initially from the 576 MW Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm off North Wales and later from the Brechfa Forest West onshore wind farm from 2033.

The electricity will be used across Breedon’s operations, including the production of aggregates, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and cement, supporting efforts to reduce emissions from energy-intensive processes.

“We are delighted to have concluded this long-term PPA with Breedon. The agreement underlines our commitment to supporting the construction materials sector on its journey towards a more sustainable future.

“By supplying reliable renewable electricity from our wind portfolio, we are helping to reduce the carbon footprint of Breedon’s operations while supporting their ambition to build a more sustainable construction materials business,” said Olaf Lubenow, Head of Commodity Solutions UK, North & South Europe at RWE.

“Entering this Power Purchase Agreement with RWE is a meaningful step forward in our sustainability journey. It not only secures long-term energy stability for Breedon but also accelerates the decarbonisation of our operations and supports our continued investment in innovative, lower carbon products and solutions for the built environment.

“More broadly, it reflects our commitment to responsible, long-term growth, transparent ESG performance, and delivering lasting value for our stakeholders as we help shape a more sustainable construction sector,” added Donna Hunt, Group Sustainability Director at Breedon.

Breedon said the agreement supports its targets to reduce emissions and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050.