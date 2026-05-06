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EnerMech to Support Subsea7 on Mexico’s Trion Oil Project

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(Credit: EnerMech)
(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech has been awarded a subsea pre-commissioning contract by Subsea7 for the Trion ultra-deepwater oil development offshore Mexico.

The Trion project, located about 180 kilometers offshore in the Perdido Fold Belt at water depths of 2,500-2,600 meters, is being developed by operator Woodside and Mexico’s state oil company PEMEX.

The development includes 24 subsea wells tied back to a new floating production unit (FPU) and floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel.

Under the contract, EnerMech will provide flooding, cleaning, gauging, hydrotesting, nitrogen dewatering and other pre-commissioning services linked to Subsea7’s subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines installation program.

The work will be supported from EnerMech’s facilities in Houston and Villahermosa, Mexico.

EnerMech said it would deploy its own pre-commissioning equipment spreads and embed project planners and engineers within Subsea7’s teams to support offshore execution.

“This is an exciting award for EnerMech. Trion is a strategically important development for Mexico and for the wider region, and we’re proud to support Subsea7 with the technical capability, equipment and execution certainty required to deliver safely, efficiently and on schedule,” said Charles Davison Jr., EnerMech’s CEO.

“Our team brings extensive deepwater experience, proven Gulf of Mexico delivery, and a robust equipment portfolio designed for ultra-deepwater performance. This contract reflects the value of our longstanding relationship with Subsea7 and our shared commitment to excellence,” added Nuno de Sousa, EnerMech’s senior vice president for Energy Solutions.

Subsea Industry News Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas

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