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Ocean Winds’ First French Offshore Wind Farm Moves to Full Operation

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(Credit: Ocean Winds)
(Credit: Ocean Winds)

Ocean Winds (OW), a 50-50 joint venture between EDPR and ENGIE, has installed the final turbine at its Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier (EMYN) offshore wind farm in France.

The installation of the final turbine marks the completion of construction works, as the project transitions into full operational phase.

Located off the coast of Vendée, the EMYN offshore wind farm is now fully installed and operational.

Since June 2025, the project has been progressively producing clean electricity for France, with each turbine brought online step by step as installation works advanced.

The 488 MW project features 61 turbines, which are now generating renewable electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of nearly 800,000 people, contributing directly to France’s energy transition.

“The transition of EMYN from construction into full operation is a clear demonstration of Ocean Winds’ capability to deliver complex offshore wind projects at scale across European markets.

“This milestone reflects the maturity of our industrial model, the strength of our partnerships, and our contribution to reinforcing energy security through the deployment of reliable, renewable generation assets. It marks an important step in our continued development in France,” said Craig Windram, CEO of Ocean Winds.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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