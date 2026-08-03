Huisman to Deliver Equipment for Solstad-SBM Offshore Installation Vessel

Dutch lifting equipment specialist Huisman has secured a contract from CIMC Raffles Offshore to supply lifting and handling systems for a next-generation deepwater offshore installation vessel being built for a joint venture between Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore.

The contract covers an integrated equipment package comprising a 350-tonne A-frame, a 500-tonne knuckle boom crane, a 20-tonne auxiliary crane, and a 2,500-tonne basket for the storage of flexibles, fiber ropes and mooring chains.

The equipment is intended to support a broad range of offshore construction and installation activities.

The 350-tonne A-frame is designed to deploy rope from the vessel's main winch package and incorporates Huisman's patented Active Heave Compensation technology to support lifting operations in challenging offshore conditions.

Combined with the 500-tonne knuckle boom crane and auxiliary crane, the package is expected to provide the vessel with lifting and handling capabilities for offshore construction projects worldwide.

"We are proud of the trust that Solstad Offshore and SBM Offshore have placed in Huisman. As our first project for their joint venture, this award marks an important milestone for us, and we are grateful to continue our successful cooperation with CIMC Raffles Offshore. By combining advanced technology with a deep understanding of offshore operations, we look forward to delivering the equipment that will enable the vessel to safely and efficiently execute a wide range of complex installation and construction activities,” David Roodenburg, CEO at Huisman, said:

The award marks Huisman's first project for the Solstad Offshore-SBM Offshore joint venture and extends its cooperation with CIMC Raffles Offshore. The company said the contract also strengthens its position in the Norwegian offshore market and supports its focus on developing lifting and handling systems for the offshore construction, subsea and energy sectors.