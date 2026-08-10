Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems for Kutei Northern Hub

Published

Source: Baker Hughes
Source: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to deliver subsea production systems and digital solutions to support safe, efficient and optimized production for the Kutei Northern Hub development offshore Indonesia.

The contract with Searah North Ganal (a subsidiary of Searah Limited, a joint venture company between Eni and Petronas), will see Baker Hughes supply 17 deepwater horizontal tree systems, along with associated manifolds and connections, control and distribution systems, for the integrated development of the recently discovered Geng North field and the Gehem field.

Baker Hughes will also deploy its Cordant™ asset protection and condition monitoring systems to proactively identify and mitigate risks to critical equipment and prevent unplanned downtime.

Baker Hughes will leverage its operational and manufacturing capabilities in Indonesia to enhance supply chain resilience, project delivery efficiency and ongoing production performance, delivering trees from its Global Manufacturing Center for Subsea Trees in Batam. Baker Hughes’ Balikpapan facility will provide additional operational and service support.

This contract builds on Baker Hughes’ support of the Kutei Northern Hub development: In 2025, the company was awarded a flash gas compressors order for the new FPSO which can process over 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate, with a storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels.


Offshore Offshore Energy Subsea Indonesia

Related Offshore News

Source: OEG

OEG to Deliver Subsea Corrosion Protection for German...
(Credit: Prysmian)

Prysmian Acquires Scottish High-Voltage Cable Jointer...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Secures India Deepwater Drilling ROV Contract
(Credit: TGS)

TGS, EGAS Launch Large-Scale Seismic Reimaging Offshore...

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine