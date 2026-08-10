Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Systems for Kutei Northern Hub

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to deliver subsea production systems and digital solutions to support safe, efficient and optimized production for the Kutei Northern Hub development offshore Indonesia.

The contract with Searah North Ganal (a subsidiary of Searah Limited, a joint venture company between Eni and Petronas), will see Baker Hughes supply 17 deepwater horizontal tree systems, along with associated manifolds and connections, control and distribution systems, for the integrated development of the recently discovered Geng North field and the Gehem field.

Baker Hughes will also deploy its Cordant™ asset protection and condition monitoring systems to proactively identify and mitigate risks to critical equipment and prevent unplanned downtime.

Baker Hughes will leverage its operational and manufacturing capabilities in Indonesia to enhance supply chain resilience, project delivery efficiency and ongoing production performance, delivering trees from its Global Manufacturing Center for Subsea Trees in Batam. Baker Hughes’ Balikpapan facility will provide additional operational and service support.

This contract builds on Baker Hughes’ support of the Kutei Northern Hub development: In 2025, the company was awarded a flash gas compressors order for the new FPSO which can process over 1 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate, with a storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels.





