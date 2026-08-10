Intermoor Secures Third Petrobras Services Contract

Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business line, has been awarded a new contract by Petrobras for the provision of inspection, preservation, maintenance, and operational readiness services for subsea interconnection, mooring and anchoring materials.

This award marks the third contract secured by Intermoor from Petrobras in less than a year. Under the scope of work, Intermoor will deliver integrated services covering a wide range of critical mooring components, including chains, steel wire ropes, anchors, connectors, load collars, anode collars, adapters and other load handling accessories.

The three-year contract includes:

• Visual and dimensional inspection of materials and accessories

• Non-destructive testing, including magnetic particle and liquid penetrant testing

• Cleaning and surface preparation

• Surface treatment and painting for preservation purposes

• Maintenance, repair, replacement and reconditioning of anchoring components

• Handling, transportation where required, storage and preservation of materials.

In addition, the project requires the allocation of 20,000 m2 dedicated exclusively to the temporary storage of Petrobras materials undergoing maintenance at Intermoor’s Açu Port yard. This facility will ensure proper identification, organization and traceability throughout the maintenance cycle.



