Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Intermoor Secures Third Petrobras Services Contract

Published

Source: Intermoor
Source: Intermoor

Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business line, has been awarded a new contract by Petrobras for the provision of inspection, preservation, maintenance, and operational readiness services for subsea interconnection, mooring and anchoring materials.

This award marks the third contract secured by Intermoor from Petrobras in less than a year. Under the scope of work, Intermoor will deliver integrated services covering a wide range of critical mooring components, including chains, steel wire ropes, anchors, connectors, load collars, anode collars, adapters and other load handling accessories.

The three-year contract includes:

• Visual and dimensional inspection of materials and accessories
• Non-destructive testing, including magnetic particle and liquid penetrant testing
• Cleaning and surface preparation
• Surface treatment and painting for preservation purposes
• Maintenance, repair, replacement and reconditioning of anchoring components
• Handling, transportation where required, storage and preservation of materials.

In addition, the project requires the allocation of 20,000 m2 dedicated exclusively to the temporary storage of Petrobras materials undergoing maintenance at Intermoor’s Açu Port yard. This facility will ensure proper identification, organization and traceability throughout the maintenance cycle.

Offshore Subsea Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Copyright Stela/AdobeStock

Autonomy Offshore: Uncrewed Systems Move from Trials to...
Source: Norwegian Offshore Directorate

Aker BP and Equinor Plug Dry Svarteknippa Well
Source: Cadeler

Cadeler Orders More Offshore Wind Installation Vessels
(Credit: Intermoor)

Intermoor Secures Three-Year Petrobras Offshore Services...

Sponsored

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niño's Impact on Port Infrastructure and Operations

Sofar Ocean Publishes White Paper Examining El Niñ

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Russian Crude Production Falls Lower Amidst Global Uncertainty, Sanctions

Russian Crude Production Falls

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Sei

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production Record

Tupi Sets Petrobras Production

BP awarded license for Venezuela Loran gas fields in partnership with XRG and UCC

BP awarded license for Venezue

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine