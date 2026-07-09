Glamox Acquires UK Defense Lighting Specialist Consolite

Norwegian lighting specialist Glamox has agreed to acquire U.K.-based Consolite Technology, expanding its naval and defense business with specialized military lighting and optical communication technologies.

Consolite develops military lighting and optical communication systems for naval and defense applications. Its portfolio includes night vision technology, military LiFi systems and specialist lighting solutions for defence environments.

The company is also a supplier to major UK naval programs, including the Type 31 frigate program and Royal Navy fleet replenishment projects.

Following completion of the transaction, Consolite will become part of Glamox's Marine, Offshore & Wind division and work closely with MARL International. The companies plan to combine technologies and expertise while leveraging synergies across engineering, sourcing, production and commercial operations.

"Defense is a strategic growth area for Glamox, and this acquisition is another important milestone in executing our growth strategy. Consolite brings unique technologies, highly specialized expertise and strong customer relationships that perfectly complement our existing capabilities. Together with MARL, we are combining our engineering excellence, innovative technologies and deep understanding of mission-critical lighting to deliver even greater value to naval and defence customers," said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

"Joining Glamox marks an exciting new chapter for Consolite. Our companies share the same commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and long-term customer relationships. Together, we will combine our strengths to develop even better solutions for defence customers while building on the expertise and dedication of our employees," added Nick Rice, CEO at Consolite Technology.