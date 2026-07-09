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Axess Secures Work on Two Golar LNG’s FLNG Assets

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Golar MK II FLNG vessel (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)
Golar MK II FLNG vessel (Credit: Kongsberg Maritime)

Axess Group has been selected by Golar LNG to carry out maintenance build and integrity management work across two floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) assets following competitive tender processes.

For the MK II FLNG, Axess will provide maintenance build services, including the development of an asset hierarchy and asset register, as well as maintenance and inspection programs aimed at supporting long-term asset integrity and operational reliability.

Separately, Axess has been awarded integrity revalidation work for the Hilli FLNG to support the unit's redeployment. The scope includes risk-based inspection (RBI) revalidation, structural integrity reassessment and inspection baseline consolidation.

Axess will provide digitally enabled asset integrity management services across both assets, drawing on its global operations and service portfolio.

The MK II FLNG, being converted from the LNG carrier Fuji, is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027 and will have a liquefaction capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year.

Hilli FLNG is a converted floating LNG unit that has been in commercial operation since 2018

“These awards reflect the strong confidence in Axess’ execution model and technical expertise in asset integrity for FLNG assets. They provide a solid platform for long-term value creation through high-quality AIM delivery and operational support,” said Andreas Sæter, VP – Europe at Axess Group.

The awards strengthen Axess' work in the FLNG segment and its relationship with Golar LNG across the company's operating fleet, while establishing a foothold for execution and operational support activities in South America.

LNG Industry News Activity Europe FLNG Oil and Gas Offshore

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