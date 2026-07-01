Eni and Mercuria to Form Global Energy Trading Joint Venture

Italian energy major Eni and commodities trading group Mercuria have signed an agreement to establish an equally owned joint venture to oversee energy commodities trading activities across global energy markets.

The joint venture will operate on an independent and unconsolidated basis through a holding structure with international trading hubs and will cover certain commercialization and trading activities, including oil, biofuels, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as related logistics and infrastructure rights.

The companies said the venture is intended to expand their global trading footprint by combining Eni's asset portfolio with Mercuria's trading, logistics and risk management capabilities.

“The strategic rationale of this joint venture is to expand our trading footprint, enhance profitability for both partners, and generate long-term value through operational efficiency and robust risk management,” said Stefano Pujatti, Director, Global Trading, Eni.

“This partnership brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared long-term vision for energy markets. By integrating physical energy flows with world-class trading, logistics and risk management capabilities, we will create a more agile and efficient platform that maximizes value across the supply chain. Together, we will be better positioned to serve customers, optimize assets and navigate increasingly dynamic global energy markets,” added Marco Dunand, Chief Executive Officer of Mercuria.

Eni said the initiative forms part of its broader strategy to evolve its portfolio and trading model by enhancing asset management, accelerating cash flow generation from trading activities and increasing value capture across the energy value chain.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent.