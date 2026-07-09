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Vår Energi Gets Clearance to Drill Wildcat Wells off Norway

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COSLProspector (Photo: Canarship)
COSLProspector (Photo: Canarship)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted drilling permits to Vår Energi for two wildcat wells offshore Norway.

The first permit is for wellbore 6407/5-3 S in production license 1002, in the Norwegian Sea.

Vår Energi operates the license with 42.3% share, with Equinor as its partner, 57.7% working interest.

The second permit is for wellbore 36/7-6 S in production license 636, in the North Sea.

The license is operated by Vår Energi with 30% stake, with partners Inpex Idemitsu Norge and Orlen Upstream Norway, each holding 30% working interests, and DNO Norge, with remaining 10% share.

Both drilling operations will be conducted using COSLProspector, COSL's 4,921-ft semi-submersible rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea Oil and Gas

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