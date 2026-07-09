Vår Energi Gets Clearance to Drill Wildcat Wells off Norway

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted drilling permits to Vår Energi for two wildcat wells offshore Norway.

The first permit is for wellbore 6407/5-3 S in production license 1002, in the Norwegian Sea.

Vår Energi operates the license with 42.3% share, with Equinor as its partner, 57.7% working interest.

The second permit is for wellbore 36/7-6 S in production license 636, in the North Sea.

The license is operated by Vår Energi with 30% stake, with partners Inpex Idemitsu Norge and Orlen Upstream Norway, each holding 30% working interests, and DNO Norge, with remaining 10% share.

Both drilling operations will be conducted using COSLProspector, COSL's 4,921-ft semi-submersible rig, capable of operating in water depths up to 1500 meters and drilling depths to 7500 meters.

The unit is designed for North Sea/Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.