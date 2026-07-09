Van Oord, Sumitomo Sign HVDC Framework Deal for Scottish Interconnector

SSEN Transmission has signed a long-term framework agreement with a consortium of Sumitomo Electric and Van Oord to support future high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission infrastructure across the north of Scotland.

The agreement covers the engineering, supply, transport and installation of HVDC subsea cable systems and includes initial design and engineering work for the proposed 525 kV Shetland 2 HVDC link.

The framework brings together SSEN Transmission's long-term investment program, Sumitomo Electric's HVDC cable manufacturing and system design capabilities, and Van Oord's offshore transport and installation expertise.

The proposed Shetland 2 HVDC link between Shetland and mainland Scotland is expected to be one of the first projects progressed under the framework.

The link is intended to increase network capacity, strengthen system resilience and support the integration of renewable electricity into the wider UK energy system.

Under the collaboration, Van Oord will support offshore energy and subsea power cable projects as renewable energy capacity expands.

“As the energy transition accelerates, investment in offshore transmission infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to connect renewable energy to the electricity grid. This framework agreement brings together leading expertise across the HVDC value chain and establishes a strong foundation for long-term collaboration. It also reflects Van Oord's long-standing commitment to the UK, where we have been active for more than a century and continue to work closely with local partners and supply chains to create lasting value.

“Together with SSEN Transmission and Sumitomo Electric, we are well positioned to deliver the critical infrastructure needed to support the UK's energy transition,” said Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord.