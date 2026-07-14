Unity Enters Asia-Pacific Market with Malaysia P&A Work

Aberdeen-headquartered well integrity and decommissioning specialist Unity has entered the Asia-Pacific market after securing its first regional contract in partnership with Malaysian oilfield services company Reservoir Link.

The companies will jointly deliver a three-well rigless intervention program for a major international offshore operator in Malaysia, marking Unity's first significant project in the region.

The award forms part of Unity's Asia-Pacific expansion strategy, leveraging more than 30 years of experience supporting mature offshore assets in the North Sea with well integrity and decommissioning solutions.

Under the contract, Unity will deploy its proprietary Surface Intervention System (SIS) across all three wells. The compact system is designed to carry out wellhead integrity repairs, production restoration and early plug and abandonment (P&A) preparation without requiring a traditional intervention spread or vessel support.

According to the company, the technology has been used in more than 20 deployments since 2016 and enables operators to reduce logistics, offshore personnel requirements and intervention costs, particularly on ageing platforms with limited crane capacity and space.

Founded in 2008, Reservoir Link provides well intervention and energy services across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The company will support the campaign through its local operational bases, regulatory expertise and in-country workforce.

The contract positions Unity to target the growing plug and abandonment market in Southeast Asia, where operators are increasingly focusing on mature offshore assets and decommissioning programmes.

Unity is part of the FrontRow Energy Technology Group, which also includes Pragma, Well-SENSE and ClearWELL.

“The constraints operators face across South-East Asia are ones we have been solving in the North Sea and Denmark with SIS for more than a decade. It was developed for conditions such as small platforms, limited crane capacity, ageing wellheads and tight personnel-on-board restrictions. By removing the need for a support vessel entirely, it delivers significant cost savings.

"Our partnership with Reservoir Link marks the start of a new chapter for well intervention in South East Asia. Together, we bring complementary strengths to the region such as in-country presence, locally based equipment and a shared commitment to helping operators keep decommissioning on track. We look forward to delivering our first campaign together," said Stuart Slater, Region Manager Asia Pacific at Unity.