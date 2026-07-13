Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bordelon Marine Delivers Converted Intervention Vessel

Published

© Bordelon Marine
© Bordelon Marine

Bordelon Marine has completed the conversion and redelivery of the MV Lilly Bordelon, a Stingray Series 260 Class DP-2 Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel (ULIV).

Repurposed from an existing platform, the Lilly Bordelon has been transformed into a subsea intervention vessel designed to deliver solutions for offshore operations. The vessel features over 5,500 sq. ft. of clear deck space, a mezzanine deck supporting two work-class ROVs, with an integrated ROV control room.

Equipped with a 60-ton active heave-compensated crane with over 3,000 meters of wire and a 17-meter USCG/ABS-certified helideck, the vessel is suited for a range of subsea inspection, maintenance, repair, and light construction activities.

Vessels Industry News Activity Vessel Conversion Intervention Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Support Vessel

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Chevron)

Chevron Signs Five-Year Western Australia Gas Supply Deal...
(Credit: Solstad)

Solstad’s Normand Vision CSV Secures Work Through 2028
Deepsea Mira rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Deepsea Mira Rig Wraps Up Shell's Drilling Job off Namibia

Kongsberg Secures Critical Infrastructure Protection Deal

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

Strike Ends for Norway Oil Service Workers

Strike Ends for Norway Oil Ser

TECH FILE: Spray-Based Immersion Cooling to Boost Battery Safety

TECH FILE: Spray-Based Immersi

Celtic Sea Developers Form Floating Wind Forum

Celtic Sea Developers Form Flo

Halliburton Nets Drilling and Completions Deal for TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu Scheme

Halliburton Nets Drilling and

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine