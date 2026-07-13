Bordelon Marine Delivers Converted Intervention Vessel

Bordelon Marine has completed the conversion and redelivery of the MV Lilly Bordelon, a Stingray Series 260 Class DP-2 Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel (ULIV).

Repurposed from an existing platform, the Lilly Bordelon has been transformed into a subsea intervention vessel designed to deliver solutions for offshore operations. The vessel features over 5,500 sq. ft. of clear deck space, a mezzanine deck supporting two work-class ROVs, with an integrated ROV control room.

Equipped with a 60-ton active heave-compensated crane with over 3,000 meters of wire and a 17-meter USCG/ABS-certified helideck, the vessel is suited for a range of subsea inspection, maintenance, repair, and light construction activities.