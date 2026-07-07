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CY Frontier: First of Four Heavy Transport Vessels

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© BigLift Shipping
© BigLift Shipping

CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping christened CY Frontier, the first of four BC-Class Heavy Transport Vessels (HTVs). The vessel was christened by Jenny Jung, who served as its godmother. Representatives of CY Shipping, BigLift Shipping and Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. attended the ceremony.

Developed jointly by CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping, the BC-Class has been designed to meet the growing demand for the transportation of increasingly large offshore, energy and industrial modules. Construction of the remaining three vessels is progressing according to schedule, while BigLift Pioneer, the second vessel in the series, is expected to be delivered later this year.

Measuring 180 x 43m, the BC-Class features a fully unobstructed cargo deck measuring 43 x 140m, providing a total cargo area of 6,020 m². Cargo can be loaded and discharged over both the stern and the side using RoRo and skidding methods.

The HTVs have a deadweight capacity of 25,000 tons, a ballast system capable of handling 12,000 m³ per hour and tidal compensation capabilities.

The BC-Class vessels are fully compatible with BigLift Shipping's MC-Class vessels, BigLift Barentsz and BigLift Baffin. Comparable frame spacing, vessel depth, ballast systems and operational capabilities ensure interchangeability between the two classes. At the same time, the BC-Class offers a longer cargo deck and enhanced stern-loading capabilities, providing operational flexibility.

Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Shipbuilding And Repair Christening Heavy Transport Vessels

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