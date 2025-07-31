Prysmian Hires NextGeo for Interconnector and Offshore Wind Survey Work

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Italian offshore services provider Next Geosolutions (NextGeo) has secured two new contracts from Prysmian, worth $23.5 million, to deliver its services for Bay of Biscay interconnection project and offshore wind farm developments in the Netherlands.

The first contract is for the Bay of Biscay interconnection project, an HVDC cable system that will link coastal areas of Spain and France.

Under the contract, NextGeo will carry out route preparation activities, between 2025 and 2027, delivering a range of seabed services to enable the subsequent cable installation phase, to be executed by Prysmian.

From the operations-side, the contract includes a series of interventions on the seabed, such as Boulder Removal, Pre-Lay Grapnel Run (PLGR), installation of protective mattresses, and a Pre-Lay Survey. These activities will ensure optimal seabed conditions to allow a safe and efficient installation of the HVDC cable system by Prysmian.

The second contract involves the execution of marine survey services in both offshore and nearshore areas of Dutch waters, along the export cable routes designated for the future offshore wind farms IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1.

In this case, the operations, scheduled between 2026 and 2027, will focus on geophysical and UXO (Unexploded Ordnance) surveys, enabling the acquisition of high-quality data and information essential to support the final design phase of the cable installation.

These activities are fundamental to ensuring that the subsequent installation operations can be performed safely and with minimal risks of interference or unexpected seabed conditions.

This project is part of the Netherlands' Offshore Wind Roadmap 2030, aimed at developing an efficient and sustainable subsea electrical network capable of transporting the renewable energy generated offshore to shore, and integrating it into the national power grid.

“Our involvement in flagship initiatives such as the Bay of Biscay HVDC interconnector and the development of future offshore wind farms in the Netherlands allows us to leverage our technical and operational expertise in highly complex environments, contributing concretely to the deployment of safe, resilient, and sustainable energy infrastructure,” said Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo Group.

