Celtic Sea Floating Wind Farm Gets Full Consent

Offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Cobra have received full onshore and offshore planning approval for their 100 MW White Cross floating wind project in the Celtic Sea.

The proposed offshore wind farm, located 52km off the Devon coast, will consist of six to eight floating wind turbines and, when operational, will generate enough clean electricity to power around 135,000 households.

The offshore application was submitted to the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) in March 2023, and the onshore planning application was submitted to North Devon Council in September 2023.

The applications were the subject of three rounds of public consultation.

Following the approval at North Devon Council’s Planning Committee in May, the council has now granted consent for the onshore elements of the project.

Meanwhile the MMO has issued a Marine Licence under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009 to enable the offshore elements of the project in accordance with the South West Marine Plan.

“The UK is already a leader in floating offshore wind technology, but until now this has only been via projects in Scottish waters. This decision gives us a valuable opportunity to harness this pioneering technology to help deliver the energy transition in the south west of England.

“By doing so, we will seek to spark the development of a specialized local supply chain, creating jobs whilst providing 135,000 homes with renewable energy,” said Sam Park, Senior Project Manager for the White Cross project.