Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Moves Ahead with Oil Exploration Plans off Ivory Coast

© Andrei / Adobe Stock
© Andrei / Adobe Stock

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras has submitted a declaration of interest for exploratory blocks on the offshore areas of the Ivory Coast in West Africa.

The Ivory Coast government, through its Council of Ministers, approved Petrobras' declaration of interest for nine blocks.

This is the first phase in the acquisition process for exploratory areas in the Ivory Coast, which is then followed by contractual negotiations of the exploratory blocks.

The purpose of the declaration is to ensure exclusivity in the contractual negotiation phase.

The evaluation of new areas is targeted at diversifying the Company’s exploratory portfolio and generating value.

“Petrobras highlights that the decision to submit the declaration of interest to the Ivory Coast government complied with all of the company's internal governance procedures, in line with its long-term strategy, which is aimed at replenishing oil and gas reserves by exploring new frontiers, both in Brazil and internationally,” Petrobras said.

Industry News Activity South America Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Normand Sigma AHTS (Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad AHTS Vessels Get Clearance for Work Offshore...
© Pete / Adobe Stock

Nigeria Introduces Oil Tax Relief for Cost-Cutting...
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Portuguese Firm Bags $280M for Maintenance Work on...
© kithanlea / Adobe Stock

Galp Targets 40% Oil Production Boost in Brazil with New...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Mission Specialist Technology: VideoRay’s Technological Backbone

Mission Specialist Technology:

Current News

Vattenfall Names New Head of Wind Business

Vattenfall Names New Head of W

Equinor and Centrica Ink $27B Long-Term Gas Sales Agreement for UK

Equinor and Centrica Ink $27B

Dutch Firm Orders New Multi-Purpose Vessel for Subsea and Renewables Work

Dutch Firm Orders New Multi-Pu

GHD Tackles Offshore Wind Noise Impacts with New Modelling Kit

GHD Tackles Offshore Wind Nois

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine