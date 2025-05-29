Gibdock Completes Renewal of TechnipFMC's Deepwater Pipelayer

Gibraltar-based ship repair and conversion yard Gibdock has completed the repair and renewal of TechnipFMC's Deep Blue, a deepwaer pipelay and subsea construction vessel.

TechnipFMC relocated Deep Blue from the U.S. Gulf for the works, also redeploying the asset outside Europe following completion of works.

A well-known participant in ultra-deepwater field developments, Deep Blue includes an array of reel-lay, J-lay, and flexi-lay technologies. Featuring twin 2,800 MT capacity reels, the vessel lays pipes and cables at depths of up to 3,000meters (9,842 feet).

In the scheduled drydocking, Gibdock undertook steel and piping renewal works, hull and tank surface blasting and recoating, and the machinery overhauls to ensure Deep Blue remains in peak condition for the coming five years.

As part of the project, Deep Blue was raised 3.7 m to rest on 428 blocks in Dock No. 1,to enable removal and overhaul of the ship’s eight thrusters.

“We are proud to have welcomed Deep Blue and once again work with Technip on a significant project. Our team’s expertise and dedication ensure that we consistently deliver high-quality maintenance and repair services to meet the technical demands of complex offshore vessels while upholding the highest standards of safety and operational excellence,“ aid John Taylor, Managing Director, Gibdock.