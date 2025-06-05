GHD Tackles Offshore Wind Noise Impacts with New Modelling Kit

Engineering specialist GHD has unveiled a new subsea noise modelling program designed to mitigate the environmental impacts of offshore wind farms.

GHD's solution, the RAT (R Acoustics Toolbox), has been developed to address challenges related to underwater noise by providing a bespoke, web-based interface that utilizes existing algorithms in a customizable manner.

Developed using R programming language, the RAT is said to enhance efficiency and accuracy in underwater noise modelling. The program automates processes such as transect generation and data handling, which were previously done manually, and represents complex numerical data visually, making it easier to understand and analyses.

The company is conducting impact assessments for Australia’s nascent offshore wind developments, with underwater noise becoming a crucial component of these studies.

Underwater noise models are essential for predicting impacts on marine life, and the limited availability of commercial software solutions has historically inhibited the ability to conduct comprehensive assessments.

The advanced underwater noise modelling program has already been successfully deployed on oil and gas projects in the Middle East, submarine cables, defense projects across Australia, and geophysical surveys in the U.K.

Looking ahead, GHD plans to continue enhancing the RAT by adding features such as full movement models to simulate how species respond to noise over time

"The algorithm spits out a huge amount of data - 10 kilometers long and 500 meters deep. We built a system to represent those numbers visually, making it easier to understand, even for experienced modelers,” said Marco Velasco, GHD's Senior Engineer in the Air & Noise Service Line.

"We will be using this program on upcoming wind farm projects in Australia. It will be a huge asset in terms of mitigating and managing noise impacts to marine fauna as a result of these offshore renewable projects,” added Pri Pandey, GHD Service Line Leader - Air & Noise.