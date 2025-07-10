Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm Comes Online in Germany

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany has been fully completed and energized, the joint venture partners Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Iberdrola have announced.

As the first project completed under the strategic partnership, the 476 MW offshore wind farm wind farm represents a major step forward in supporting Germany’s clean energy ambitions.

The offshore wind farm will supply around 475,000 households with renewable energy while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 800,000 tons per year.

Baltic Eagle is the second of Iberdrola's three major wind farm projects in Germany, along with Wikinger (350MW, in operation) and Windanker (315MW, in planning).

Collectively, these offshore wind farms form Iberdrola's Baltic Hub.