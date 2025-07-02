Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations Service Job

Project site plan in the Baltic Sea, within the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) (Credit: Semco Maritime)
Project site plan in the Baltic Sea, within the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) (Credit: Semco Maritime)

Iberdrola has awarded Semco Maritime two three-year offshore service contracts, with options for extension, on the above-water scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of electro-mechanical equipment at two offshore substations in the Baltic Hub.

The Baltic Hub currently consists of two offshore wind farms, the 350 MW Wikinger and the 476 MW Baltic Eagle, near the island of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea.

As the balance of plant service works are planned and executed together as one project, optimizations can be realized through the combined project management as well as a central 24/7 on-call duty of experienced technicians reducing operational risks and costs for Iberdrola’s Wikinger and Baltic Eagle sites.

The project ramp-up phase has already started to ensure a seamless transition from the current Baltic Eagle interim contract while including previous experience and lessons learned from earlier jobs executed at Wikinger.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Iberdrola with these two long-term service agreements in the Baltic Sea. Besides our already strong renewables’ service footprint in the North Sea area, we are supporting clients regionally and globally as an independent service provider, matching our flexible service approach with individual business needs as partners”, said Mads S. Iversholt, Senior Director, Offshore Wind Service at Semco Maritime.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Substations

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted Terminates Offshore Wind Installation Vessel Deal...
(Credit: Triton Anchor)

Triton Anchor Gets Patents for Floating Renewables...
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Denmark Extends Operating Life of Two Offshore Wind Farms
(Credit: Ashtead Technology)

OSC, Ashtead Technology Bolster Joint Environmental...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for New Job in India, Other for Disposal

One Shelf Drilling Rig Up for

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations Service Job

Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’

Four Jack-Up Drilling Rig Deals Set to Bring In $129M for Borr Drilling

Four Jack-Up Drilling Rig Deal

ADES' Jack-Up Barge Capsizes off Egypt Killing Four, Three Still Missing

ADES' Jack-Up Barge Capsizes o

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine