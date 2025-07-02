Semco Maritime Gets Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub Substations Service Job

Iberdrola has awarded Semco Maritime two three-year offshore service contracts, with options for extension, on the above-water scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of electro-mechanical equipment at two offshore substations in the Baltic Hub.

The Baltic Hub currently consists of two offshore wind farms, the 350 MW Wikinger and the 476 MW Baltic Eagle, near the island of Rügen in the German exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Baltic Sea.

As the balance of plant service works are planned and executed together as one project, optimizations can be realized through the combined project management as well as a central 24/7 on-call duty of experienced technicians reducing operational risks and costs for Iberdrola’s Wikinger and Baltic Eagle sites.

The project ramp-up phase has already started to ensure a seamless transition from the current Baltic Eagle interim contract while including previous experience and lessons learned from earlier jobs executed at Wikinger.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Iberdrola with these two long-term service agreements in the Baltic Sea. Besides our already strong renewables’ service footprint in the North Sea area, we are supporting clients regionally and globally as an independent service provider, matching our flexible service approach with individual business needs as partners”, said Mads S. Iversholt, Senior Director, Offshore Wind Service at Semco Maritime.