TVO Adds to Project Management Team

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO) added Jeff Bockmiller and Mike Tricarico to its project management staff.

Bockmiller has spent more than a decade in project management and has 17+ years of experience in the energy industry. Before joining TVO, he spent 15 years with Vallourec, where he worked for the offshore riser team. There, he helped develop a large-diameter, threaded, coupled drilling riser and managed complex projects, including the Bigfoot and Appomattox workover riser programs. Bockmiller also managed the main steam and feedwater isolation valve project for Hinkley Point C nuclear facility— one of the largest, most complex infrastructure projects in Europe and the first new nuclear plant to be built in the UK in more than 30 years—for which he was recognized with a global award for project management excellence.

Tricarico brings a solid project management background with nearly 20 years of deep technical and design experience. He began his career with design, fabrication, and project management of hardware in low earth orbit on the International Space Station then transitioned to offshore projects, which include the deepest offshore top tension riser systems and highest-pressure offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Asia, Africa, and the North Sea.