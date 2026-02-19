Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TVO Adds to Project Management Team

Published

Jeff Bockmiller. Image TVO
Jeff Bockmiller. Image TVO
Mike Tricarico. Image TVO
Mike Tricarico. Image TVO

Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore (TVO) added Jeff Bockmiller and Mike Tricarico to its project management staff.

Bockmiller has spent more than a decade in project management and has 17+ years of experience in the energy industry. Before joining TVO, he spent 15 years with Vallourec, where he worked for the offshore riser team. There, he helped develop a large-diameter, threaded, coupled drilling riser and managed complex projects, including the Bigfoot and Appomattox workover riser programs. Bockmiller also managed the main steam and feedwater isolation valve project for Hinkley Point C nuclear facility— one of the largest, most complex infrastructure projects in Europe and the first new nuclear plant to be built in the UK in more than 30 years—for which he was recognized with a global award for project management excellence.

Tricarico brings a solid project management background with nearly 20 years of deep technical and design experience. He began his career with design, fabrication, and project management of hardware in low earth orbit on the International Space Station then transitioned to offshore projects, which include the deepest offshore top tension riser systems and highest-pressure offshore wells in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Asia, Africa, and the North Sea.

People & Company News People Industry News Offshore Oil & gas

Related Offshore News

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Turkey Objects to Greece’s Chevron Energy Deal in Eastern...
(Credit: MOL Group)

MOL’s Geoinform, Baker Hughes Team Up for Oil and Gas Tech
© SimonPeter / Adobe Stock

MISC Secures Long-Term Charter for Papua New Guinea's...
Pipeline cathodic inspection with Kongsberg Listen visualized in the Blue Insight ecosystem (Credit: Kongsberg Discovery)

Kongsberg Discovery Upgrades Kongsberg Listen...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

TVO Adds to Project Management Team

TVO Adds to Project Management

BOEM Proposes BBG3, Third Gulf of America Lease Sale

BOEM Proposes BBG3, Third Gulf

Op/Ed: Crude Oil's Iran Premium Assumes No Supply Disruption

Op/Ed: Crude Oil's Iran Premiu

Turkey Objects to Greece’s Chevron Energy Deal in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey Objects to Greece’s Che

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine