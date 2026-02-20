EEW, CS Wind Deliver First Offshore Wind Monopiles for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I

The first monopiles and transition pieces for Nordlicht I have been completed ahead of schedule by suppliers EEW and CS Wind for Vattenfall’s German offshore wind cluster, as offshore construction prepares to begin later in 2026.

Each monopile measures up to 80.5 meters in length and weighs up to 1,290 tonnes, while the transition pieces, which connect the foundations to the tower structures, reach 23.7 meters in height and weigh around 362 tonnes.

In total, 68 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed for Nordlicht I.

The Nordlicht cluster, located in the North Sea, consists of Nordlicht I (980 MW) and Nordlicht II (630 MW), with a combined capacity of more than 1.6 GW. Once fully operational, the projects are expected to generate around 6 terawatt-hours of electricity annually.

“Nordlicht is not just another offshore wind project – it is a major building block of Europe’s future energy system. By delivering over 1.6 GW of fossil-free capacity, Nordlicht strengthens Europe’s competitiveness, reduces reliance on fossil fuels and enables industries to decarbonize at scale,” said Jonas van Mansfeld, acting Head of BU Offshore at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall has taken a final investment decision on the project, and a binding permit has been secured for Nordlicht II, paving the way for offshore installation works.

Nordlicht I is expected to become Germany’s largest offshore wind farm once operational within the next three years.