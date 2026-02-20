Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EEW, CS Wind Deliver First Offshore Wind Monopiles for Vattenfall’s Nordlicht I

Published

(Credit: CS Wind)
(Credit: CS Wind)

The first monopiles and transition pieces for Nordlicht I have been completed ahead of schedule by suppliers EEW and CS Wind for Vattenfall’s German offshore wind cluster, as offshore construction prepares to begin later in 2026.

Each monopile measures up to 80.5 meters in length and weighs up to 1,290 tonnes, while the transition pieces, which connect the foundations to the tower structures, reach 23.7 meters in height and weigh around 362 tonnes.

In total, 68 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed for Nordlicht I.

The Nordlicht cluster, located in the North Sea, consists of Nordlicht I (980 MW) and Nordlicht II (630 MW), with a combined capacity of more than 1.6 GW. Once fully operational, the projects are expected to generate around 6 terawatt-hours of electricity annually.

“Nordlicht is not just another offshore wind project – it is a major building block of Europe’s future energy system. By delivering over 1.6 GW of fossil-free capacity, Nordlicht strengthens Europe’s competitiveness, reduces reliance on fossil fuels and enables industries to decarbonize at scale,” said Jonas van Mansfeld, acting Head of BU Offshore at Vattenfall.

Vattenfall has taken a final investment decision on the project, and a binding permit has been secured for Nordlicht II, paving the way for offshore installation works.

Nordlicht I is expected to become Germany’s largest offshore wind farm once operational within the next three years.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Cynthia / Adobe Stock

Akita Offshore Wind Build Progresses as JERA Defies Cost...
GustoMSC NG-16000X WTIV (Credit: GustoMSC)

NOV’s GustoMSC to Design Korea’s Wind Turbine Installation...
Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine Grows UK and Canada Tidal Energy Orderbook...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler’s Nexra Lines Up O&M Campaign in Taiwan

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climbs to Highest Level Since 2009

Norway's 2025 Oil Output Climb

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel Deal with Petrobras

AKOFS Offshore Inks New Vessel

UK Trade Body Challenges Government View on North Sea Gas Decline

UK Trade Body Challenges Gover

Inpex Secures Environmental Approval for Indonesia’s Abadi LNG Project

Inpex Secures Environmental Ap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine