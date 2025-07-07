Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Rotra Futura RoRo Vessel Enters Offshore Wind Operations

The Rotra Futura Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) vessel has entered operations, with the transportation of wind turbine blades from Denmark to the United States.

The project supply vessel, specifically designed to handle larger and heavier offshore wind turbine components, collected the 108-meter-long blades at the Port of Aalborg, Denmark, under the supervision of deugro Denmark’s wind experts.

The vessel, delivered in late March 2025, was developed as part of the the partnership between Danish logistics specialist deugro, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Amasus Offshore.

“We are delighted to officially welcome Rotra Futura to our fleet of RoRo vessels dedicated to servicing the offshore wind industry.

“After years of preparation and hard work, it brings great joy to finally see her in action.

“Witnessing the first loading operation executed so smoothly and precisely – just as we had planned for – is a proud moment for our entire team. Rotra Futura has performed to our full expectations, reaffirming her vital role in supporting the logistics needs of the offshore wind market,” said Dennis Bjørslev Jensen, Branch Manager, deugro Denmark.

Rotra Futura's sister ship Rotra Horizon was launched in Apirl 2025, from Zhenjiang Shipyards in Jiangsu Province, China, and is salted for delivery this July.

