Kraken Robotics’ Expansion Continues

Since it was founded in 2012, the Kraken Robotics story has been one of continual growth, both organically and via acquisition. A core premise of its business are enabling everyone, from subsea defense to commercial companies to explorers, to see more clearly underwater via high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services. Marine Technology TV caught up with Lynne Adu, EVP and CCO, Kraken Robotics recently to discuss its next-step to provide Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) as a service, as well as the powerful growth in its battery business.

