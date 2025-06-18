DeepOcean Bolsters Subsea Robotics Fleet with Eight New ROVs

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its fleet of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) by adding eight new units to its existing fleet.

Three new ROVs have recently been delivered, with the remaining five scheduled for delivery over the next four years.

In addition, there are 13 further units available as options. The program marks a significant step forward in the adoption of modern electric ROV technology and will support more sustainable subsea operations going forward.

“Our operating model is founded on engineering, project management, proprietary technology, an extensive subsea tool pool, ROVs and a versatile subsea fleet.

“The ROVs serve as our eyes and hands on the seabed, playing a vital role in this equation. We have collaborated closely with Kystdesign for 26 years, and we are excited to take the development to the next level, together,” says Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

DeepOcean has signed an agreement with Kystdesign for the delivery of seven ROVs, two of which have already been delivered. In addition, one unit has recently been delivered by Argus Remote Systems.

In addition to four conventional ROV’s, Kystdesign will over the next four years supply two electric work class ROVs (WROV) and one electric observation ROV to be mobilized on board the newbuild REM Ocean in 2027. In addition, the agreement includes options for eight electric WROVs and five observation ROVs.

DeepOcean’s first electric work class ROV was delivered early May from Argus Remote Systems and will be installed on the uncrewed surface vessel, USV Challenger.

This is a fully electric WROV with hydraulic capabilities that is capable of operating down to 1,500 meters water depth, plus a sizeable tool package that will allow the ROV to perform a wide range of subsea operations, operated remotely from shore, as with the marine ship operations.

Also, DeepOcean has recently taken delivery of two Constructor-series WROVs from Kystdesign.

The units have been mobilized on Island Ocean, a remodeled subsea vessel joining DeepOcean’s long-term fleet in 2025. Two additional, similar Constructor WROVs are scheduled for delivery and mobilization on the vessel Orient Adventurer in 2026.

Subsequent to the recently announced acquisition of Shelf Subsea, DeepOcean has an existing ROV fleet of approximately 60 ROVs throughout the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and Americas regions. The ROVs are utilized from inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, survey as well as removal and recycling of subsea assets.

“Expanding our ROV fleet at this scale will enable us to further strengthen the services we provide to clients worldwide, across both the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors. The new units feature the latest and most efficient underwater technologies available and are fully compatible with our remote, autonomous and digital solutions,” said Olaf A. Hansen, managing director, DeepOcean Europe.