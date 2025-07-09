Equinor Hires Aker Solutions for Norwegian Oil and Gas Tie-In Scheme

Aker Solutions has secured a contract by Equinor to prepare the topside of Troll C to receive and process the production from the Fram Sør subsea tie-in project in the North Sea.

Fram Sør will be developed as a subsea tie-in to Troll C and will utilize the existing processing capacity on the platform.

The tieback requires modifications to the topside of the Troll C platform.

Under the contract valued between $50 million and $150 million, Aker Solutions’ scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC), as well as services for the new subsea templates.

Aker Solutions has carried out the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the project, led by its office in Bergen.

Project management, detailed engineering, procurement, and shop engineering will be handled by the Bergen and Mumbai offices. Fabrication will take place at the company’s yard in Egersund.

To remind, Equinor and its Fram partners recently approved the investment of over $2 billion for the development, dubbed Fram Sør project, to put more oil and gas resources on stream by connecting the new infrastructure to the existing facilities at Fram and Troll area.

The production from the new development is scheduled to start at the end of 2029.