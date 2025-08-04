ADNOC Signs Long-Term LNG Deal with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

ADNOC Gas and its subsidiaries have signed Heads of Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to supply 0.5 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a 10-year term.

The agreement underscores ADNOC Gas’ expanded global footprint, particularly across the high-demand Asian LNG market, reinforcing its role as a reliable global supplier of LNG.

The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of 6 mmtpa. As the world's third longest-operating LNG plant, Das Island has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since starting operations.

“This long-term agreement with HPCL, our third with Indian companies in the past year, reflects the robust energy partnership between the UAE and India. This milestone underscores ADNOC Gas’ ability to reliably meet rising global demand for LNG and support India’s ambition to increase natural gas to 15% of its primary energy mix by 2030,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas.