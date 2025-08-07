Shelf Drilling Lands New Jack-Up Contract in Vietnam, Extends Egypt Deal

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured short-term contract for the Shelf Drilling Enterprise and a contract extension for the Trident 16 jack-up drilling rigs.

The Shelf Drilling Enterprise has been hired for one firm well operation in Vietnam, with an estimated duration of three months.

Shelf Drilling Enterprise, built in 2007 and upgraded in 2022, features Baker Marine Pacific Class 375 design. The jack-up drilling rig is capable of operating in maximum water depth of 375 feet.

The rig recently completed its previous campaign in Thailand in late July, and operations in Vietnam are expected to begin in early October 2025 shortly after mobilization.

The Trident 16 has been awarded a three-month extension in direct continuation of its current contract with Petrobel Egypt for operations in the Gulf of Suez offshore Egypt, with the rig now firm until November 2025.

Trident 16 is a 1982-built jack-up drilling unit featuring Modec 300 C-38 design, that was last upgraded in 20212. The drilling rig is capable of operating at maximum water depth of 300 feet.

The estimated combined value of these two awards is approximately $14 million.

“These awards contribute to our backlog and near-term revenue visibility and reflect the continued demand for our versatile fleet across core markets. We remain committed to delivering safe, reliable and best-in-class operations for our customers,” said Greg O’Brien, CEO of Shelf Drilling.

Earlier in August, Saudi Arabian oil and gas drilling contractor ADES International Holding agreed to buy Shelf Drilling for $379.8 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The combined group will boast a fleet of 83 offshore jack-ups, including 46 premium units across the world’s most attractive basins, with a total combined backlog of $9.45 billion as of 30 June 2025.