ANYbotics Launches Gas Leak Solution for Inspection Robot

AI-driven robotics company ANYbotics has launched a new Gas Leak and Presence Detection solution for its ANYmal robot.

ANYmal's new solution integrates advanced, modular gas detectors with a 360° acoustic imaging payload to precisely pinpoint leak sources and simultaneously measure ambient gas concentrations.

The acoustic imaging camera is capable of detecting a wide array of common industrial gas leaks, such as steam, compressed air, vacuum, toxic gases and hydrocarbons. It can also identify partial discharge events and mechanical anomalies.

The system then quantifies the rate and cost of a detected loss and delivers these actionable insights directly into Data Navigator, ANYbotics' inspection data and asset management platform.

Users can independently swap in multiple gas detectors to suit different gases, including oxygen, hydrocarbons, ammonia and many others, then calibrate them on-site. This inherent flexibility allows ANYmal to continuously monitor various gas concentrations around its body during both autonomous and teleoperated missions, greatly enhancing safety in areas where static sensors offer limited coverage. The system also provides customer-configurable thresholds that trigger an alarm upon overexposure.

Traditional manual inspections often miss existing leaks and early indicators of pipework failure, such as subtle temperature changes or unusual noises. Because these inspections are tedious, inconsistently tracked, and often infrequent, critical equipment can go unchecked, allowing many gas leaks to go unnoticed and leading to costly, potentially dangerous situations. ANYbotics' new Gas Leak and Presence Detection solution eliminates guesswork and human error, the company says. It reliably detects leaks regardless of size or environmental conditions, ensuring thorough, consistent and regular monitoring that manual methods can't provide.



