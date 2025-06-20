TotalEnergies’ Offshore Platform Workers in UK Secure Better Conditions

Offshore workers employed by TotalEnergies have overwhelmingly backed a new pay deal successfully negotiated by Unite, U.K.-based workers' union.

Around 50 Unite members based on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms agreed to an enhanced offer which amounts to a 2.25 per cent increase in basic pay alongside a five per cent increase in the offshore allowance.

The overall pay package is estimated to be worth around an additional $3360 (£2,500) to the offshore workers.

“By being prepared to stand together and strike, our members at TotalEnergies have secured a substantial uplift in pay. Unite continues to deliver better jobs, pay and conditions for our offshore members,” said Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary.

Unite members backed strike action to secure a better pay offer but this disruption has been averted following the deal. The workers undertake a number of roles on TotalEnergies platforms including skilled engineers, control room and senior operators along with mechanical, operation and production technicians.

“Unite’s members employed by TotalEnergies backed this deal across the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms. Our members were fully prepared to take strike action but this was avoided because the company made a better offer which our members overwhelmingly accepted,” added John Boland, Unite industrial officer.