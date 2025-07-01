Chevron Set to Close Scotland Office as Part of Restructuring

Chevron will close its Aberdeen, Scotland, office, the U.S. oil producer said on Monday, ending the company's decades-long presence in the city as part of its ongoing restructuring.

The closure of the Aberdeen office will take place between December 2025 and December 2026, a Chevron spokesperson said in a statement.

Chevron last year said it planned to sell its remaining UK North Sea oil and gas assets and exit the aging basin after more than 55 years in a push to focus on more profitable assets. The company is in the midst of cutting up to $3 billion in costs by the end of next year, which includes laying off up to 20% of employees, in order to turn around the business that has lagged competitors.

Chevron will maintain its presence in the UK through its London office. The spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked how many jobs would be affected by the Aberdeen office closure.





