Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Chevron Set to Close Scotland Office as Part of Restructuring

(Credit: Chevron)
(Credit: Chevron)

Chevron will close its Aberdeen, Scotland, office, the U.S. oil producer said on Monday, ending the company's decades-long presence in the city as part of its ongoing restructuring.

The closure of the Aberdeen office will take place between December 2025 and December 2026, a Chevron spokesperson said in a statement.

Chevron last year said it planned to sell its remaining UK North Sea oil and gas assets and exit the aging basin after more than 55 years in a push to focus on more profitable assets. The company is in the midst of cutting up to $3 billion in costs by the end of next year, which includes laying off up to 20% of employees, in order to turn around the business that has lagged competitors.

Chevron will maintain its presence in the UK through its London office. The spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked how many jobs would be affected by the Aberdeen office closure.


(Reuters - Reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London; writing by Sheila Dang; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

People Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eni)

Eni Launches Services Firm for Oil Drilling Industry
(Credit; Vallourec)

Vallourec Bags ADNOC Order for Tubular Solutions
Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Triton FPSO Set to Come Back Online with Full Ramp Up to...
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies’ Offshore Platform Workers in UK Secure...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Eni Launches Services Firm for Oil Drilling Industry

Eni Launches Services Firm for

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capacity Slings for Allseas’ Jacket Lifting System

Lankhorst Supplies High-Capaci

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up Rig for Drilling Campaign off Malaysia

PTTEP Hires Velesto’s Jack-Up

Yinson Production Secures $1.17B Refinancing for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Yinson Production Secures $1.1

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine